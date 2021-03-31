Power demand touches all time high of 13,688 MW in Telangana on Wednesday

The highest peak power demand earlier was in February 2020 when it touched 13,168 MW, TS Transco and TS Genco Chairman and Managing Director D Prabhakar Rao said.

Hyderabad: The peak power demand in Telangana State touched an all time high of 13,688 MW on Wednesday.

Necessary steps are being taken to ensure quality power supply to consumers, he said adding that the power utilities were ensuring power supply without any hiccups.

“We are ensuring quality power supply to the agriculture sector. No other State in the country is rendering such service to the agriculture sector,” he said.

Despite increase in the demand, the power utilities are leaving no stone unturned to supply quality power supply to all sectors, even if the demand increases further, the power utilities are ready to cope with the situation and supply power uninterruptedly, Prabhakar Rao said.

“We are achieving it only because of the foresight of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Energy Minister G. Jagadish Reddy along with the cooperation extended by the employees,” he said.

He said the Chief Minister was regularly monitoring the power supply situation in the State.

TSSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director G. Raghuma Reddy said the peak power demand in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) touched 2,760 MW as against 1,700 MW registered last year. “We are ready to ensure power supply even if the demand reaches 3,000 MW,” he said.

He said the power supply demand for the agriculture sector has gone because of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS). Similarly, the demand for power for Nagarjunasagar Left Canal also increased this time. At the same time, 30 MW power was being supplied to the Amazon Data centres here, he said.

“We are also ready to supply power to the IT industries,” he said adding that demand would increase further as more industries were coming up under TS-iPASS.

NPDCL Chairman and Managing Director A Gopal Rao said the NPDCL cover 40 per cent of the agriculture sector connections and demand under its jurisdiction was 5,042 MW. The paddy cultivation has increased because of KLIS, he said, adding that efforts were on supply power to agriculture sector continuously even if the demand increases in future.

Transco Joint Managing Director C Srinivasa Rao said constant supervision was on using Information Technology for ensuring quality power supply and engineers were taking steps in this regard.

“We are taking all precautionary measures to prevent any technical glitches in future,” he said, stating that the Transco is on high alert about the Malware issue and officials concerned are in constant touch with the cyber experts and the Central government to tackle the issue.

