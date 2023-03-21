Power officials asked to restore power lines damaged due to rains

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:52 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

Hyderabad: TSSPDCL Chairman & Managing Director G Raghuma Reddy has directed officials to restore power lines damaged due to rains.

Raghuma Reddy, who held a review meeting to assess damages caused to power lines due to rains on Tuesday, directed the officials concerned to gear up their men and machinery for immediate repair and restoration of damaged transmission lines and other power infrastructure, including transformers, so that people do not face any inconvenience.

He asked the officials to take steps to repair all the damaged electric poles and restore power supply at the earliest . He said that hassle free power supply should be the main focus of the officials.

He directed officials to complete the work related to breakdown as soon as possible and restore the power supply without causing any inconvenience to the electricity consumers.

He also directed officials to take steps to provide uninterrupted power supply during Ugadi and the upcoming Ramzam season.

Raghuma Reddy, who also reviewed the discom revenue, arrears collections and losses , said that 99 percent of the monthly demand of Rs 1,448 crore has been collected in the GHMC circle.