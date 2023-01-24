Power thefts on the rise in Telangana

Despite efforts of power utilities to check power theft, the incidence of the same is on a rise in the State

By Anil Kumar Updated On - 11:50 PM, Tue - 24 January 23

Hyderabad: Despite efforts of power utilities to check power theft, the incidence of the same is on a rise in the State. In areas under the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL), 64,245 cases were registered during 2022, which was 3,000 more than those booked during 2021.

The company has collected fines to the tune of Rs.3,994.67 lakh from consumers indulging in illegal power consumption in Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Rangareddy and Hyderabad districts.

Apart from this, an amount of Rs.739.11 lakh was collected as compounding amount from erring consumers. Out of 219 cases booked against persons involved in power thefts more than once, 204 were sent to prison last year.

According to TSSPDCL Chief Vigilance Officer K Muralidhar Rao, over 90 percent of power thefts were taking place in the domestic category and remaining in the commercial category, especially small traders and street vendors.

He said TSSPDCL was cracking down on those utilising electricity illegally and causing losses to the exchequer. “Regular raids are being conducted by the company’s vigilance officials to book cases against the offenders,” he said.

According to Energy department officials, power utilities were losing about 10 percent of the total revenue to power thefts every year. Power theft has become a major concern for power utilities in the State as it accounts for a bulk of distribution losses, an official stated.

“Power theft is having an adverse impact on the utility’s finances,” he said.

Theft of electricity results in loss of revenue to the utility, disturbs the local area supply and increases in transmission and distribution losses due to tampering of wires and cables, an official said.

The unauthorised use of electricity is punishable under Section 126 of the Electricity Act 2003 while offences and penalties are registered under Section 135 to 139 of the Electricity Act 2003 (theft of energy).