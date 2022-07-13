Power supply in Telangana will continue uninterruptedly despite rains: Minister

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:29 PM, Wed - 13 July 22

Hyderabad: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Wednesday made it clear that there will be no interruption in power supply under any circumstances in spite of heavy rains lashing the State for the last few days. Appreciating Telangana power companies for providing uninterrupted supply despite record rainfall that was not registered in the last 100 years, he said there was no disruption to the power supply because of the coordination of officials with the staff at the field level.

He said the credit should go to Telangana State Transco Chairman and Managing Director Devulapally Prabhakar Rao. The far-sighted decisions taken by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao when he came to power also contributed in supplying power without any disruptions.

The staff worked like soldiers on the borders, he said at a special review meeting conducted at Vidyut Soudha to know the problems faced by the power department due to incessant rains in the State. The Minister said the department used to be in trouble when a similar situation occurred during the rainy season in Telangana in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Reddy said the efforts of Telangana power companies, which are managing the transmission and distribution efficiently despite the unprecedented rains and floods, were commendable. Though the production has decreased due to problems including heavy inflow of water and transport of coal from Singareni open cast, there were no problems in coal supplied to TSGenco, he said. Following instructions from the Chief Minister, the department stocked enough coal which will be sufficient for a month to meet the requirements.

“Power supply is a dynamic system and working without causing much damage to the grids by overcoming the problems is a proof of the performance of Telangana power companies,” he said. The Minister said of 2,300 electrical poles that were uprooted due to the recent rains, more than 1,800 have already been restored. Since the areas in Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (NPDCL) are registering heavy rains, the supply of power to 33/11 KV sub-station at Sarvaipet in Bhupalappalli constituency was stopped.

Reddy asked the people to be vigilant about electricity transmission and added that the people’s participation was essential in prevention of accidents. “Be careful of rain soaked walls, transformers and electricity poles,” he added.