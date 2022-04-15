Power supply to agriculture sector will continue uninterruptedly: Transco CMD

Hyderabad: Transco and Genco Chairman and Managing Director D Prabhakar Rao on Friday clarified that there will not be any interruption in power supply to the agriculture sector in the State. The clarification comes in the wake of reports in a section of the media about ‘unscheduled power cuts’ to the agriculture sector in north Telangana.

Referring to these reports pertaining to power disruption to the agriculture sector in some areas in the limits of Northern Power Distribution Company Limited (NPDCL) covering north Telangana due to communication and coordination issues, he said that 24 hour quality power would be supplied to the agriculture sector without any interruptions.

“There is no need for farmers to panic since we will continue to supply 24 hours quality power,” he said. Telangana was the only State supplying 24 hour power to the agriculture sector in the country and meeting the requirements of farmers, he said.

Meanwhile, the remarks made by BJP MLA M Raghunandhan Rao against Prabhakar Rao on power supply issue during media interaction on Thursday evoked sharp criticism from Telangana protagonists.

They said that it was Prabhakar Rao whose hard work that helped Telangana overcome the power problems in the initial days of State formation.

They asked the MLA to mend his ways and not to make any remarks against officials since it would demoralise authorities who are leaving no stone unturned to supply quality and uninterrupted power in the State.

They said Uttar Pradesh, ruled by the BJP, was facing power problems. “Instead of resolving the issues in the States ruled by the BJP, the MLA is making unnecessary remarks against our officials,” they said.

