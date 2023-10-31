Prabhakar Reddy stable, to continue in critical care for 24-48 hours

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:16 PM, Tue - 31 October 23

Hyderabad: Medak MP and BRS Dubbak candidate Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, who is under treatment after being stabbed during his campaign on Monday, is stable but will continue in critical care for the next 24 to 48 hours.

According to a medical bulletin issued by Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad, Reddy was moved to the Surgical Critical Care Unit where he is being monitored by a multidisciplinary team comprising Surgical Gastroenterologists, Intensivists and others.

“He is on broad spectrum antibiotics, IV fluids, pain medications and other supportive measures. The patient is conscious, verbalising and recuperating from the major surgery.

He still needs to be in the critical care unit for the next 24-48 hours after which he will be shifted to a room,” the bulletin said.

“The patient will also be on nil – by – mouth as per he surgical team’s advice except for sips of water till tomorrow when reassessment will be done and gradual introduction of liquid to oral diet will be made. He is hemodynamically stable with normal labs and no fever as on date, without any significant pain, other than at surgical site,” it added.