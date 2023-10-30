Telangana: Kotha Prabhakar Reddy undergoes 4 hour long life-saving surgery

Immediately after the surgery, Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao visited Yashoda Hospital to enquire about the health condition of Prabhakar Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:39 PM, Mon - 30 October 23

Hyderabad: The health condition of Medak MP and BRS candidate from Dubbak assembly, Kotha Prabhakar Reddy is stable after he underwent a life saving surgery that lasted for nearly four-hours at Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad on Monday evening.

Immediately after the surgery, Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao visited Yashoda Hospital to enquire about the health condition of Prabhakar Reddy. The Chief Minister, in the presence of BRS leader T Harish Rao, personally interacted with senior hospital officials and took stock of the situation.

During the course of the surgery, which turned-out to be complicated than what was anticipated, the team of surgical gastroenterologists had to remove a portion of the small intestine, as the knife injuries in the lower abdomen of Prabhakar Reddy were at-least four inches deep.

The hospital doctors informed Chief Minister that due to the removal of a portion of the small intestine, to avoid any kind of life-threatening infection, Prabhakar Reddy will be under observation in the ICU for at least one more week.

Hospital doctors said that the small intestine of Prabhakar Reddy had sustained deep knife injuries at four different locations, which made it difficult for salvage parts of the organ. The quick transport of the Medak MP to the hospital through a green channel went a long way in ensuring that proper treatment was provided at the right time, they said.

Transport and treatment of Prabhakar Reddy at the hospital was personally coordinated by BRS party leader, T Harish Rao. Earlier, working president of BRS, K T Rama Rao and other senior party leaders visited the hospital and interacted with the care givers.

Also Read CM KCR calls attack on BRS MP an attack on himself