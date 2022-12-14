Prabhas’ evergreen blockbusters ‘Bahubali’, ‘Bahubali 2’ are still topping charts

In the latest ‘Most Liked Hindi Theatrical Films’ list revealed by a leading media house, ‘Bahubali’ and ‘Bahubali 2’ made it to the top 10.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:10 PM, Wed - 14 December 22

Hyderabad: Prabhas is one of the biggest superstars in the film industry and the only actor to have four pan-India releases. Of these, two films have created a legacy of their own, which will go down in the history. It’s been years since ‘Bahubali’ and ‘Bahubali 2’ were released and we can still remember the audience roaring the moment Prabhas entered our screens space as Amarendra Bahubali. Since then, his craze has only increased and the two of these films have become evergreen in the hearts of the audience.

Today, he is one of the most bankable stars. In the latest ‘Most Liked Hindi Theatrical Films’ list revealed by a leading media house, ‘Bahubali’ and ‘Bahubali 2’ made it to the top 10. This list has been curated on the basis of films released since 2009. While it has been many years ‘Bahubali’ (2015) and ‘Bahubali 2’ (2017) were released, the fervor for the film is still the same amongst the audience.

Prabhas has been at the top of the game for a long time. He goes out to make sure he gives his all for any project he takes up. For someone who did ‘Bahubali’, ‘Bahubali 2’, and other blockbusters, he surely knows what it takes to deliver a performance that is remembered for years. He had given five years of complete dedication to execute ‘Bahubali’ and did not accept any project in those years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor will be next seen in films like ‘Spirit’, ‘Salaar’, ‘Adipurush’ next to Kriti Sanon, ‘Project K’ with Deepika Padukone and one with director Maruti. His line-up is very exciting and India is patiently waiting for his film to hit the theatre.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ormax Media (@ormaxmedia)