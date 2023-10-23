Prabhas fans create massive 230 ft cutout of ‘Salaar’ actor on his b’day

| Prabhas Fans Create Massive 230 Ft Cutout Of Salaar Actor On His Bday

By IANS Published Date - 04:45 PM, Mon - 23 October 23

Photo: IANS

Mumbai: Actor Prabhas, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’, is celebrating his birthday on Monday.

On the occasion of his birthday, the actor’s fans created a record by creating the biggest ever cut out of him.

The fans created the colossal cutout of the actor’s poster from the film in Kukatpally, Hyderabad.

The massive cutout measures 230 ft. in height.

“Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” marks the first ever collaboration between Prabhas and the “KGF” director Prashanth Neel.

The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu.

Earlier, Prabhas received a very unique and special birthday gift from X (formerly Twitter), as they introduced a special emoji modelled after his character from his upcoming film ‘Salaar: Part One – Ceasefire.’

Produced by Hombale Films, the film is set to hit the theatres on December 22, where it will clash with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer “Dunki”.

“Dunki” marks the first collaboration between SRK and Rajkumar Hirani of “3 Idiots” fame. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu.