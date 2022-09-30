Prabhas’ fans relish delicious food at Krishnam Raju’s memorial service in Mogalthur

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 02:38 PM, Fri - 30 September 22

Source: Twitter/@TrendsPrabhasTP

Hyderabad: Young Rebel Star Prabhas on Thursday paid a visit to his native village Mogalthur to attend his late uncle Krishnam Raju’s memorial service. A huge crowd gathered outside Krishnam Raju’s residence to catch a glimpse of Prabhas. Police erected barricades around the house to control the crowd.

Many of his fans took to Twitter to share videos of Prabhas’s presence in Mogalthur. In the video, the ‘Baahubali’ star can be seen addressing a swarm of fans by waving hands and blowing flying kisses. He also asked his fans to have lunch after interacting with them.

Watch it here:

As per the reports, over 1 lakh people, mostly fans, have attended the condolence event. Fans were spoiled for choice as they relished 25 food items, mostly non-vegetarian dishes. The lunch for the people was an impressive spread that included mutton dum biryani, mutton curry, chicken curry, chicken fry, fish fry, fish curry, and many more.

Krishnam Raju passed away, due to ill health, at the age of 82 on September 11 in Hyderabad.