Rebel Star Krishnam Raju passes away

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:33 AM, Sun - 11 September 22

Krishnam Raju who was suffering from health issues breathed his last around 3.25 am at a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

Hyderabad: Veteran Telugu film star Uppalapati Venkata Krishnam Raju, popular as Rebel Star, passed away in the early hours of Sunday here. He was 82.

Born in Mogalturu in West Godavari in 1940, Krishnam Raju made his forays into film industry with the movie Chilka Gorinka in 1966 and went on to make powerful presentations. In a career spanning decades, he acted in more than 185 movies.

Later, he entering politics he was elected as Lok Sabha Member and served in Prime Minister AB Vajpayee’s cabinet.