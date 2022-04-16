Prabhas fined for faulty number plate and black tint on car

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:45 PM, Sat - 16 April 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police booked a case and imposed a fine on the car of actor Prabhas at Jubilee Hills for violation of MV Act rules on Saturday.

According to the police, a car was stopped at Jubilee Hills Road No.36 for faulty number plate and black film. The sub inspector imposed a fine of Rs.1600 on the car. The actor was not present in the vehicle.

The Hyderabad traffic police took up a special drive against faulty number plates and black films and booked over a 1,000 cases in last couple of weeks.

The police had asked the car owners to remove the black film as it was in violation of the Supreme Court orders.

