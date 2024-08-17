Prabhas teams up with Hanu Raghavapudi for historical drama ‘Fauji’

‘Fauji’ is set to be a historical fiction drama, taking place in the 1940s.

By Pratyusha sista Updated On - 17 August 2024, 06:26 PM

Hyderabad: Tollywood star Prabhas has officially begun work on his next film, titled ‘Fauji,’ directed by Hanu Raghavapudi.

The film’s shooting commenced with a traditional pooja ceremony, which was attended by Prabhas, Hanu Raghavapudi, and actress Imanvi, among others. Hanu Raghavapudi also shared moments from the ceremony on his Instagram handle, generating excitement among Prabha’s fans.

‘Fauji’ is set to be a historical fiction drama, taking place in the 1940s. The film has already created a buzz, especially with the casting of veteran actors Mithun Chakraborty and Jaya Prada in key roles.

However, the lead actress is confirmed to be Imanvi, a social media influencer. Earlier, there were rumors that Mrunal Thakur would play the female lead, but the actress has since denied her involvement in the project.

This film marks Hanu Raghavapudi’s next venture after the success of ‘Seetharamam,’ which was a box office hit.

‘Fauji’ is one of the several upcoming projects for Prabhas, who has Kalki-2, Rajasaab, and Salaar Part 2, also in the pipeline.

The movie is being produced by Mythri Movie Makers and is expected to be one of the most anticipated releases.

When wars were a battle for supremacy, ONE WARRIOR redefined what they were FOUGHT for 🪖❤️‍🔥#PrabhasHanu, a HISTORICAL FICTION set in the 1940s 🔥 Shoot begins soon 🎥 Rebel Star #Prabhas @hanurpudi #Imanvi #MithunChakraborty #JayaPrada @Composer_Vishal @kk_lyricist… pic.twitter.com/GsT5Ll3xIl — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) August 17, 2024