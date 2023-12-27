| Pragyan Ojha Meets British Deputy High Commissioner Of Tgana Ahead Of 2024 England Tour

Pragyan Ojha meets British Deputy High Commissioner of T’gana ahead of 2024 England tour

Gareth Wynn Owen took charge as British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in September 2022.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:14 PM, Wed - 27 December 23

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricketer Pragyan Ojha met British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Gareth Wynn Owen on Wednesday.

During their interaction, Gareth Wynn Owen inquired about Pragyan Ojha’s memories playing against England. The discussion occurred ahead of the five upcoming Test matches scheduled in India from January 25, 2024.

Taking to X platform, Gareth Wynn Owen shared pictures of the meeting

A total of five Test matches will be played in India starting from January 25, 2024.

Gareth Wynn Owen took charge as British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana, Andhra Pradesh in September 2022.

The Hyderabad-based spinner played 24 Test matches in his career, scalping 113 wickets. In 2020, Pragyan Ojha announced retirement from all forms of cricket.