Telangana’s Siddharth secures comeback win in AITA nationals

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 May 2024, 11:44 PM

Hyderabad: Telangana tennis player Jeebu Siddharth recorded a comeback win in the third round of the ongoing AITA National Series Under 14 boys and girls Tennis Tournament at New Dimension Tennis Academy, Bhongir on Wednesday.

In the match, the State player faced eighth seed Vincent Koritepati and after losing the opening set 5-7, he clinched the next two sets 6-4, 6-1 to advance to the next round.

Results: 3rd Round: Singles: Boys: Meer Fazal Ali (1)(TN) bt Nirvaan Margana (TS) 6-0, 6-0; Naidu Chukka Lakshta Vardhan (5) (AP) bt Naman Gupta (10) (TS) 6-2, 6-3; Atharva Sriramoju (3)(TS) bt C Satya Parthiv (TS) 6-0, 6-0; Jeebu Siddharth (TS) bt Vincent Koritepati (8) 5-7, 6-4, 6-1; M Puneeth (7) (KAR) bt Yona Manda (TS) 6-1, concede; P Vanij Aryan (4)(TS) bt Sripathi Aarav Charan (TS) 6-1, 6-0; Manikandan (6)(KAR) bt Ishaayu Desai (9) (KAR) 6-3,4-0 concede; CD Praneeth Reddy (2) (TS) bt Lemuel Alladi (14)(TS) 6-1, 6-3; Girls: Srishti Kiran (1) (TS) bt Padma Ramesh Kumar (13) (KAR) 6-1, 6-3; Parnitha Vattaprambil (9)(AP) bt Sanidhya Karantoth (4)(TS) 6-2, 6-0; Venkatesan Deepthi (7)(TN) bt Karthik Mahita (TN) 6-0, 6-0; Jhawar Reet (8) (KAR) bt Zoha Qureshi (10)(TS) 6-2, 6-1; Adya Chaurasia (5)(KAR) bt K Ilaiyanla 6-2, 6-0; Shibani Gupte (3)(MAH) bt Deshna Bhattacharya (15)(KAR) 6-3, 6-0; Shravee Deore (6)(MAH) bt Anshika Jha (12)(TS) 6-0, 6-2.