Prahlad, Saisreeya triumph at TS Ranking Chess Tournament

Gurram Prahlad Reddy and B Saisreeya Naidu emerged champions in the U-19 boys and girls categories respectively

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:34 PM, Mon - 27 February 23

Winners and runners-up with their trophies.

Hyderabad: Gurram Prahlad Reddy and B Saisreeya Naidu emerged champions in the U-19 boys and girls categories respectively at the 41st Telangana State Ranking Chess Tournament held at the LB Stadium on Sunday.

Prahladreddy scored 2.5 points from five rounds to clinch the title. Dhramana Suryanarayana and Nitish Kulkarni claimed second and third spots by scoring 2.5 and 1.5 points respectively.

Results: U-19: Boys: 1 Gurram Prahladreddy (2.5), 2 Dhramana Suryanarayana, 3 Nitish Kulkarni; Girls: B Saisreeyanaidu, 2 Chintakuta Sanjana; U-17: Boys: Akshaya Posina (3), 2 Rithvik Marri, 3 Abhinav Srivaram M Dinesh; Girls: 1 Vedhika Goel (3), 2 Shreya Sharma B, 3 K Saathvika; U-15: Boys: 1 Ekaansh Yadav (4.5), 2 Bhabnish Bohidar, 3 Penugonda Sethu Srivathsa; Girls: 1 Jayanthi Krishna Shreya (3), 2 Lalithaanjali Gudimetla, 3 Byna Sri Kashvi; U-13: Boys: 1 Anay Saraf (4.5), 2 Rachamalla Adit Kumar, 3 Srivatsa Krishna Chiranjeevi; Girls: 1 K Hasini (4), 2 Dhanvi Ramakanth Valiveti, 3 Chintala Sri Ashwika; U-11: Boys: 1 Adhyayan Banerjee (5), 2 Aarush Singhai, 3 Gaurav Karthikeya Pasangulapati; Girls: 1 Sai Susheela Reddycherla (4), 2 Nehasanvi Chitlangi, 3 Tanvi Kakarala ; U-9: Boys: 1 Jathin Sai Vuppula (5), 2 Agasthyaram Guda, 3 Vivaan Srivastava; Girls: 1 Nitya Konduri (4), 2 Aaradhya Singh; 3 Aaradhana Anandraj; U-7: Boys: 1 Siddharth Gautham (5), 2 Timmaraju Venkata Sathvik, 3 Eeshanreddy Voruganti; Girls: 1 Zaynab Naeem Sultan (4), 2 Mangalampalli Hanvitha, 3 V Samiksha.