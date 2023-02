Hyderabad: Chidvilash clinches chess title

Published Date - 06:27 PM, Mon - 27 February 23

Top performers of the BS Chess Academy Open to All Chess Tournament.

Hyderabad: Chidvilash Sai Surapaneni bagged the top honours in the open category at the BS Chess Academy Open to All Chess Tournament held at BS Chess Academy, Kothapet, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Kandi Ravi and Wankhade Sanskruti were adjudged as the Best Veteran and Best Women of the tournament respectively.

Results: Top performers in open category: 1 Chidvilash Sai Surapaneni, 2 Rama Anjaneyulu R V S S, 3 Shiva S, 4 Vishal Choudary B, 5 Ravi Krishna G, 6 Vishwanath Kannam, 7 Bharat Kumar Reddy Poluri, 8 Andabatla Satvik, 9 Suresh Duvvala, 10 Krithika B, 11 Naga Sai Sarthak Karanam, 12 Shaik Fayaz, 13 Satyanarayana P, 14 Karyasheel P, 15 Avinash Vvusrial; Best Veteran: Kandi Ravi; Best Women: Wankhade Sanskruti; U-15: Boys: 1 Viswajith Sai B, 2 Rudraksh, 3 Himanish Srivatsa A; U-13: Boys: 1 Challa Saharsha, 2 Yohan Yadav Tarala, 3 Suhaas Kuppili; Girls: 1 Payyavula Lahari, 2 Lasya Pallagani, 3 Charunya Gollapudi; U-11: Boys: 1 Sri Vikhyath Jayanthi, 2 Pavan Karthikeya Varma Gunturi, 3 Pranavaaditya Ginjupally; Girls: 1 Aishwarya N, 2 Modipalli Deekshitha, 3 Saranya Devi Narahari; U-9: Boys: 1 Nidhish Shyamal, 2 Sanikommu Jaideep Reddy, 3 Sathvik Gulakaram; Girls: 1 Samhita Pungavanam, 2 Akshaya Narahari; U-7: Boys: 1 Saathvik Chakravarthy Ramayanam, 2 Sanikommu Harshith Reddy, 3 Akshith Done; Girls: 1 Nithya Sree, 2 Madhu Sree Duvvala.