Gowtham Krishna clinches chess title

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Tirvendrum’s H Gowtham Krishna emerged champion after scoring 11.5 points from 12 rounds in the Brilliant Trophy Online Open Chess tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:01 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Tirvendrum’s H Gowtham Krishna emerged champion after scoring 11.5 points from 12 rounds in the Brilliant Trophy Online Open Chess tournament, on Tuesday. Vrashank Chouhan, with 11 points, took the second spot while Srikara Darbha stood at third with 10.5 points.

Top Ten: 1.Gowtham Krishna, 2.Vrashank Chouhan, 3.Srikara Darbha, 4.Shubham Kumar, 5.Gopalkrishna Maheswari, 6.P.Karyasheel, 7.Gowtham Ramamoorthy, 8.Suhaas Kuppili, 9.G.Kesavan, 10.Dev Sanjai; Best Woman: Archita Agrawal; Best Veteran: Sankaran PK