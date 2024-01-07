Praja Palana: Nearly 9.50 lakh applications submitted in erstwhile Adilabad

As per information provided by officials, Mancherial district topped four districts by seeing 2,83,262 applications, while Kumram Bheem Asifabad district stood in the bottom among the four entities by registering 1,60,779 applications.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:54 PM, Sun - 7 January 24

Adilabad: Nearly 9.50 lakh applications were received from the public in erstwhile Adilabad district to avail benefits of six guarantees under Abhaya Hastam scheme, during eight day long Praja Palana programme concluded on Saturday.

As per information provided by officials, Mancherial district topped four districts by seeing 2,83,262 applications, while Kumram Bheem Asifabad district stood in the bottom among the four entities by registering 1,60,779 applications. Nirmal district had 2,80,489 applications and Adilabad district witnessed 2,25,004 applications.

Also Read Councillor held for murder attempt on Dalit in Adilabad

Mancherial municipality registered 30,891 applications, while Naspur civic body appeared in the second spot with 19,948 applications. Bellampalli municipality saw 17,559 applications, followed by Mandamarri municipality which recorded 15,545 applications. In rural parts, Jannaram mandal topped with receiving 21,020 applications and mandamarri mandal had 5,075 applications.

Meanwhile, Mancherial Collector Badavath Santosh instructed officials to ensure record the data of applications online without committing errors. He cautioned action would be initiated against those who show negligence in uploading the data of the applications. He stated data-entry operators were already trained. He asked them to bring any issues to his notice. He inspected Mancherial municipality on Saturday.

Earlier, 1,702 special counters were created in Mancherial district, while 1,884 counters were arranged in Adilabad to collect the applications from the public. A total of 1,335 counters were formed in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district.

Panchayat Raj minister Danasari Seethakka formally inaugurated the Praja Palana programme at Jamini village in Jainath mandal of Adilabad district on December 28.