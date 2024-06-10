Prajavani resumes at GHMC

The Mayor directed the GHMC officers to resolve their issues within a week or expect strict disciplinary action.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 June 2024, 11:30 PM

File Photo

Hyderabad: Prajavani, the initiative for grievance redressal that was put on hold during model code of conduct for general elections, resumed after three months at GHMC headquarters on Monday.

Along with Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and Deputy Mayor, Srilata Shobhan Reddy, acting commissioner, Amrapali Kata received complaints from the public, who visited the office from different parts of the city. Out of the 27 grievance redressal requests that were received, eight came through the phone-in program.

Commissioner Amrapali, who attended Prajavani at GHMC for the first time, as she is filling in for Commissioner Ronald Rose, said that the Corporation will work hard to solve the complaints related to town planning, engineering, and property taxes.