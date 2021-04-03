Prashanth Reddy accuses MP D Arvind of cheating turmeric farmers

He said the MP was trying to divert the attention of farmers and raising his voice on the Madhavanagar Road-Over-Bridge (ROB)

By | Published: 9:58 pm

Nizamabad: Housing Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Saturday accused Nizamabad MP D Arvind deceived farmers on the Turmeric Board issue, and demanded that the latter stage protests in Delhi to get the Turmeric Board sanctioned to the district and fulfill his promise. He said the MP was trying to divert the attention of farmers and raising his voice on the Madhavanagar Road-Over-Bridge (ROB).

Participating in various developmental programmes at Velpur and Kammarpally mandals here on Saturday, Prashanth Reddy said that Nizamabad MP Arvind playing mind game and cheating turmeric farmers by diverting issue towards Madhavnagar ROB, while the Union government refused to set up a Turmeric Board in Nizamabad district. He pointed out that the BJP had promised the Turmeric Board to Tamil Nadu in its election manifesto ahead of the Assembly elections in the State, but was denying the same to Telangana which was nothing short of deceiving the Telangana farmers.

The Minister said that Arvind had only brought a sanction letter for Madhavanagar ROB, where Telangana government was bearing Rs 63 crore of total expenditure of Rs 93 crore for construction of the bridge. The Railways is yet to release Rs 30 crore for the project.

Prashanth Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is a visionary leader who is utilsing NREGS funds tactically and developing Palle Vanams as well as Vaikuntadhamams for cremation purposes. “It is absurd for the Nizamabad MP to claim credit for the funds getting sanctioned from the Centre. He should remember that these funds were being released from the taxes contributed by the Telangana government and no BJP-ruled State was putting the NREGS funds to usage like Telangana State,” he said.

