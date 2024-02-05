Revanth unable to implement his poll promises: Prashanth Reddy

By Telangana Today Updated On - 5 February 2024, 07:43 PM

Nalgonda: Former minister and BRS leader Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Monday charged that the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, was incapable of implementing the pre-poll promises of the Congress. Speaking at the Miryalaguda assembly constituency level BRS meeting here on Monday, Prashanth Reddy said that the Chief Minister made a bombastic announcement on conduct of praja dharbar in Praja bhavan, but had attended it only once so far.

He charged that Revanth Reddy failed to implement his poll promise of waiver of crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh and increasing Rythu Bandhu to Rs 15,000 per acre. Revanth Reddy, who had earlier found fault with BRS government for debts of the state, had borrowed Rs 14,000 crore loans in just 50 days.

Former minister and Suryapet MLA G Jagadish Reddy said that Congress government handed over Nagarjuna Sagar Project to KRMB at the cost of interests of the state. It was nothing but benefitting Andhra Pradesh state. The Congress government should initiate steps and bring back Nagarjuna sagar Project into the government’s control, if the Congress had sincerity on protection of interests of state particularly farmers. He alleged that the Chief Minister was trying to divert people’s attention from his government’s failure by targeting the BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao.

He called upon the party leaders “we should launch our fight and chase away the Congress”. Miryalaguda former MLA N Bhaskar Rao and the party leaders attended the meeting.