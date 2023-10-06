CM working towards providing quality health care systems to poor: Harish Rao

Nizamabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao said the State government was working towards strengthening the healthcare systems to provide quality services to the rural poor. Speaking after laying the foundation for a 100-bed government hospital being constructed at a cost of Rs. 33 crore in Dharpalli on Friday, Harish Rao said the government was constructing 100-bed hospitals in every constituency to improve health facilities in the State.

Due to improvements in health facilities, the institutional deliveries in government hospitals have increased from 30 to 70 per cent in the State, he said. “Following the strengthening of government hospitals, many private hospitals have closed down as a majority of the people are now visiting government hospitals,” he said.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, while filling the vacancies of doctors and staff in all the government hospitals in the State, established new medical colleges to make medical education available to the poorest of the poor. “Today 10,000 medical seats are available in the State due to the establishment of new medical colleges. Even economically disadvantaged students are able to pursue medical education,” he said.

Telangana had become a leader in many areas such as per capita income, electricity consumption, creation of IT jobs, medical sector and paddy production in the country, he said, adding that the Telangana government was taking care of all the sections of the society. “Telangana is the only State in the country which is covering all the sections under different welfare schemes,”he said.

Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy was also present.