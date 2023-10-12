Vemula Manjulamma, mother of Minister Prashanth Reddy, passes away

BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao conveyed his deepest sympathies to Minister Prashanth Reddy and his family as they mourn the loss of their mother

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:28 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao conveyed his deepest sympathies to Minister Prashanth Reddy and his family as they mourn the loss of their mother

Hyderabad: Vemula Manjulamma, mother of Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday. She was battling illness for some time and was undergoing treatment at a hospital in the city. Her last rites will be performed at her native village of Velpur in Nizamabad on Friday.

Numerous public representatives expressed their condolences over the demise of Manjulamma. BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao conveyed his deepest sympathies to Minister Prashanth Reddy and his family as they mourn the loss of their mother.

BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao also offered his condolences, extending his prayers for Manjulamma’s soul to rest in peace. He extended deepest sympathies to Prashanth Reddy’s family.

Ministers T Harish Rao, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, G Jagadish Reddy, S Niranjan Reddy, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod, A Indrakaran Reddy, and other Ministers along with MLC K Kavitha and other elected representatives as well as leaders from various political parties, joined in mourning the passing of Manjulamma.

Also Read BRS may approach Supreme Court over removal of car-like symbols in elections