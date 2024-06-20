Prathima Group denies Bhatti’s allegation

In a statement here, Prathima Infrastructure Limited Vice-president P Anil Kumar said the Group condemned the allegation made by the Deputy Chief Minister against the Prathima Group on the allocation of MDO, Coal Mines in Sathupally of Khammam district.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 June 2024, 11:00 PM

Hyderabad: The Prathima Group has condemned allegation levelled by Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka in connection with allocation of mine development and operation (MDO) for coal mines in Sathupally.

In a statement here, Prathima Infrastructure Limited Vice-president P Anil Kumar said the Group condemned the allegation made by the Deputy Chief Minister against the Prathima Group on the allocation of MDO, Coal Mines in Sathupally of Khammam district.

“Further, we also hereby confirm, as on date, we are neither directly or indirectly associated with any sort of work in Singareni Collieries Company Limited. We assume that Deputy Chief Minister has been misguided on the above matter and we also request not to entertain any person or persons in future,” he said in the statement.