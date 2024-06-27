AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s suspension from Rajya Sabha ends

Expresses happiness as permission has been obtained to enter Parliament after almost a year of suspension

By ANI Published Date - 27 June 2024, 01:25 PM

AAP MP Sanjay SIngh

New Delhi: Aam Admi Party MP Sanjay Singh received a major relief as his suspension from the Rajya Sabha ended on Thursday. He expressed happiness as permission has been obtained to enter Parliament after almost a year of suspension.

Expressing gratitude, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said, “I express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar for withdrawing my suspension. Today the proceedings of the House will also begin in Rajya Sabha and President Droupadi Murmu is inaugurating the session.”

He said, “You all know what is happening to us, how the elected CM has been kept in jail and how he was arrested by CBI yesterday…We will definitely boycott the President’s address because this is not the President’s own statement, rather she reads the government’s statement. She reads the written speeches of the government. So that is why we will boycott the President’s address…”

Notably, after obtaining permission to enter the Parliament, Sanjay Singh along with other Aam Aadmi Party MPs held a protest against the arrest of Delhi CM and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, in Parliament premises ahead of President Droupadi Murmu’s address on Thursday.

The party MPs were seen holding placards that read, “Stop misusing ED and CBI”, and “Dictatorship will not work”. Earlier, the Rouse Avenue Court of Delhi on Wednesday sent Kejriwal to three days CBI remand in connection with the Excise policy case.

Vacation Judge Amitabh Rawat after taking note of all the submissions of both sides, allowed Arvind Kejriwal to be on CBI remand till June 29, 2024.

During the remand period, the court allowed Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, to meet him for 30 minutes and his lawyer to meet him every day for 30 minutes. The court has also allowed him to carry his prescribed medicines during the remand period.