“Kalki 2898 AD” fervour in Hyderabad

Photos and videos of the fervent celebrations quickly went viral, showing huge crowds of fans erecting posters of Prabhas, bursting firecrackers, dancing to the beats of dhol, and ofcourse causing traffic snarls.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 June 2024, 01:31 PM

Kalki celebrations at Sandhya theatre RTC X road. Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The streets of Hyderabad transformed into a festival ground with the release of much anticipated Nag Ashwin’s “Kalki 2898 AD.” Photos and videos of the fervent celebrations quickly went viral, showing huge crowds of fans erecting posters of Prabhas, bursting firecrackers, dancing to the beats of dhol, and ofcourse causing traffic snarls.

Scores of fans lined up to catch the special shows aired at various theatres in the city, as early as 5 am. Many theatres, including the iconic Sandhya theatre turned into Prabhas’s fan fest. A gigantic cut-out of Prabhas, adorned with firecrackers, was erected outside the theatre.

Fans played the ‘Bhairava Anthem’ from the film, along with other popular songs featuring Prabhas, as fans danced to the beats of dhol. At Prasads’ theatre, Prabhas’ aka Bhairava’s AI-powered vehicle, Bujji, was parked outside, drawing crowds eager to snap photos.This has caused significant traffic snarls in the morning.

Despite a ticket price hike, benefit shows aired in many Hyderabad theatres drew massive crowds. In Telangana the tickets of the film cost Rs. 413 in multiplexes and Rs. 265 in single screens (excluding 3D charges). These prices are exoected to remain for coming seven days. While the release day saw benifit shows early in the morning, the movie is going to be showcased for five gimes suring the firat eight days of its release.

“Kalki 2898 AD” released pan-India in five languages—Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. Touted to be a cultural phenomenen by movie buffs, the narrative seamlessly blends mythology and science fiction, along with technology, set in a futuristic world.

Made over a budget of over 600 crores by Vyjayanthi Movies, the most exoenaive Indian movie includes a stellar cast of Telugu’s much loved Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Hassan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and many more cameos.

Hyderabad Early morning intha traffic entra ani chuste andharu mana lane theatres ki anamata…Cinema Lovers 😍#KALKI2898AD #Prabhas #KALKI pic.twitter.com/4Iqj3QnNgx — Tollywood Box Office (@Tolly_BOXOFFICE) June 26, 2024