Telangana: Rs 406 crore released for Director of Medical Education

The decision, backed by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Health Minister Damodara Raja Narsimha, aims to alleviate the mental stress of medical staff serving the poor.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 June 2024, 09:57 AM

Hyderabad: In a major relief for teaching staff in government hospitals, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka released Rs 406.75 crore to the Director of Medical Education. The fund allocation meets the financial requirements of the Director of Medical Education for the current fiscal.

“We have made sure that senior resident doctors, teaching, medical, nursing, technicians, and paramedical staff, who are receiving salaries, honorarium and also stipend, no longer face salary issues,” said Bhatti Vikramarka.

The move is expected to bring significant relief to senior resident doctors, teaching medical staff, nursing, and paramedical personnel, ensuring uninterrupted medical services to the needy.