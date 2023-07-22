Praveen Chithravel secures sixth place in Triple Jump at Monaco Diamond League

On his Diamond League debut, the 22-year-old registered his best jump on his fifth and final effort. Praveen Chithravel’s other jumps measured 15.69m, 16.44m, 16.54m and 16.32m.

Sat - 22 July 23

Fontvieille: India’s Praveen Chithravel finished sixth in the men’s triple jump event at the Monaco Diamond League 2023 athletics meet in the French principality on Saturday.

Praveen Chithravel failed to surpass the 17-meter mark for the first time in four outdoor meets this year. The triple jumper from India was competing again after missing nearly a month due to injury.

Chithravel holds the triple jump national record at 17.37m attained in Cuba in May, meeting the qualifying standard for the World Athletics Championships to be held in August in Budapest, Hungary.

Hugues Fabrice Zango of Burkina Faso, a bronze medalist at the Tokyo Olympics and a two-time world championship medalist won the triple jump competition with a leap of 17.70 metres.

Chithravel received three qualification ranking points for the Diamond League Final in 2023 due to the outcome in Monaco. He is currently ranked 12th, ahead of fellow countryman Abdulla Aboobacker, who participated in the Florence Diamond League.

For participating in each Diamond League leg, athletes receive points rather than medals. At the conclusion of all legs, the best eight competitors in each event will advance to the Diamond League Final, where they will contend for the championship medal.

The competition in Monaco, also called the Herculis EBS, was the ninth leg of the Diamond League 2023 season. The series will wrap up with the two-day final in Eugene, the USA on September 16 and 17.