500 BJP, Congress workers join BRS in Nirmal

Reddy said members of Opposition parties were voluntarily coming forward to join the BRS after being impressed by the innovative welfare schemes

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:16 PM, Sun - 29 October 23

Minister Indrakaran Reddy welcomes 500 persons including activists of the Congress and the BJP into BRS, in Nirmal on Sunday

Nirmal: Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy on Sunday welcomed 500 persons including activists of both the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) into the BRS here on Sunday.

Reddy initially welcomed Vishwanath, Gopi, Shyam, Subhash, Gopi, Dharam Ganga and others from Ramnagar in Nirmal into the BRS. He also welcomed 40 members of the fishermen community at Temburni village and 50 members of the Congress belonging to Narsapur (G) mandal into the party.

The Minister later welcomed 170 activists including former Sarpanch Gopi Srinivas, Jitti Raghunandan, Ravula Srinivas and many others from the BJP of Gopalpet village and Barakunta Laxman, Thalla Yadagiri, N Ravi, Sathish, and 50 others from Beeravelli village Sarangapur mandal into the BRS.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said members of Opposition parties were voluntarily coming forward to join the BRS after being impressed by the innovative welfare schemes and unprecedented developmental programmes. He told newly joined members to publicise the initiatives and programmes and to strive for victory of the party in the coming elections.