Preca Solutions clinches top honor at 15th CIDC Vishwakarma Awards

The awards, organized by the Construction Industry Development Council (CIDC), recognize individuals and organizations that have excelled in delivering superior outputs and processes, setting higher standards in the construction industry.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 April 2024, 04:00 PM

Hyderabad: Preca Solutions India Pvt Ltd has been honored at the 15th CIDC Vishwakarma Awards for their outstanding work in the category of Best Pre-Engineered Precast Building.

The award ceremony, held on Thursday, at the Indian Habitat Center in New Delhi, acknowledged Preca’s achievement for their project at Birla Open Minds International School in the city. The formal ceremony was attended by Shridhar CN, Chetan. M. Sonune and Krishna Vamsi Prathipati.

This project, owned by DSR Group, showcases Preca’s expertise in designing and constructing a building spanning ground+4 floors with a total built-up area of 1,24,777 sqft.

The structure includes 53 classrooms, 6 labs, visual arts room, dance and aerobics room, music room, amphitheater, admin room, staff room, and can accommodate 2120 students along with teaching, non-teaching staff, and management.

According to the release, Preca’s scope of work encompassed design, material procurement, manufacturing, transport, and erection of prestressed precast elements such as columns, beams, hollow core slabs, lift core and staircase, core walls, wall panels, solid slabs, and architectural fins.