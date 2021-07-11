Preethi Reddy conferred with honorary doctorate

The award is based on the achievements and contribution towards development of nation and society and Preethi Reddy would be a role model for the youth

Hyderabad The Commonwealth Vocational University, Kingdom of Tonga, has presented Honoris Causa Doctorate Award to Preethi Reddy.

The award is based on the achievements and contribution towards development of nation and society and Preethi Reddy would be a role model for the youth, a press release said. The Commonwealth Vocational University invited her to the campus in Tonga.

Dr. Ripu Ranjan Sinha, Pro – Vice Chancellor (Asia), Commonwealth Vocational University, Kingdom of Tonga and others participated.

