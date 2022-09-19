Preeti Pahuja Chawla talks about the challenges she faced on her journey to success

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:16 PM, Mon - 19 September 22

It isn’t uncommon to hear successful folks talk about the challenges on their journey. Well, rightly so. No diamond ever sparkled without being under immense pressure. It is these challenges that set achievers apart from quitters. In the light of challenges, when many give up and blame their luck, others bear the hardships and swim against the tide to emerge victorious. One such achiever is a fashionista, influencer and entrepreneur Preeti Pahuja Chawla. She often thanks the factors that pulled her down for giving her to motivation to work harder to bounce back.

We recently talked to Preeti about the challenges on her journey, and she revealed a lot. The primary challenge she faced was negative remarks from neighbours and relatives. Everyone told her to focus on her studies and get ready for marriage. She, however, has always dreamt of business ever since she was in college. She wanted to gain some insights about business from people who were already into it but was disappointed when no one took her seriously.

Similarly, when Preeti started her social media journey, people had various demotivating statements to say to her. Some said, “who cares about influencers? They are everywhere”, and others said, “it is a good pastime to wear fancy clothes, put makeup on and post videos”. However, Preeti was hell-bent on proving the naysayers wrong and giving them a befitting reply. She often reminded herself about the light at the end of the tunnel and wanted to let her success do the talking. She was also simultaneously struggling with her inner voices that were conflicted. She wasn’t sure if she had chosen the right path.

Well, she has come a long way. Today, despite the competition in the field, Preeti has created a niche for herself. Over 177k followers applaud her commendable content and follow her as a role model. They are in awe of her sense of style and advice. She is a great example for women who are told to mind their homes and are demotivated from following unconventional paths. The same relatives now call her a woman of steel who has crossed several barriers to reach the heights she is at today.

What makes Preeti incredibly proud is the way her child talks about her. She says that the twinkle of pride in his eyes makes all the efforts worthwhile.

She started fashion and travel blogging because everyone was often impressed by her dressing style and fashion expertise. She later also started her fashion label ‘Hawtlash’. This e-commerce business that she started in 2020 is growing by leaps and bounds. Preeti is proud of the research and thought that has gone into Hawtlash. She hopes that Hawtlash becomes the preferred brand for all girls soon.

She also wishes to attain greater heights in the field of makeup and fashion. We wish her luck.