Prepare plans for TS formation day celebrations, Kothagudem SP tells officials

The celebrations should reflect the achievements and programmes of the district police so that the public could know them, Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G suggested

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Wed - 24 May 23

SP Dr. Vineeth G held a crime review meeting in Kothagudem on Wednesday

Kothagudem: Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G directed the officials to prepare a plan for Telangana State Formation Day decennial celebrations to be held from June 2 to 22 by the police department.

The celebrations should reflect the achievements and programmes of the district police so that the public could know them, he suggested. SP held a crime review meeting with police officers here on Wednesday.

Everyone should take the responsibility of explaining to the public about the technology used by the Telangana police department and the procedures adopted to control the crimes. The State police stood at the first place in the country in serving the public, he said.

Dr. Vineeth enquired about the details of pending cases registered in various police stations in the district. Strict legal action should be taken against the perpetrators. Awareness programmes should be organised in all police stations about the importance of She Teams.

Similarly the public has to be made aware of cyber crimes and illegal human trafficking so that they could be safe from such crimes. Rowdy sheeters should be kept under special surveillance and their movements should be monitored from time to time, he suggested.

The SP told the police officials and personnel to act impartially with commitment to their duties and work to punish the criminals and bring justice to the victims. Departmental action would be taken if anyone was found to be negligent in their duties, he warned.

He said that a thorough investigation should be conducted in every case to support the public, who approach police for justice. Later, he presented certificates of appreciation to the officers and staff who have excelled in their duties in different verticals.

Kothagudem DSP Rahman, Paloncha DSP Venkatesh and Manugur DSP Raghavendra Rao were present.

