Trader working as Maoist courier arrested in Kothagudem

SP Dr. Vineeth G said Kapil Roy, a trader from Odisha State, was caught during vehicle inspection by Dummugudem police, CRPF 141 Bn and special party police

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:54 PM, Tue - 16 May 23

Police arrested a Maoist courier in Paidigudem forest area in Dummugudem mandal in Kothagudem district on Tuesday.

Kothagudem: The police arrested an alleged CPI (Maoist) courier, seized explosive material and cash from him in Paidigudem forest area in Dummugudem mandal in the Kothagudem district on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G in a statement said Kapil Roy, a trader from MPV-66 hamlet in Podia taluk of Malkangiri district in Odisha State, was caught during vehicle inspection by Dummugudem police, CRPF 141 Bn and special party police.

The accused used to do business in weekly markets in the villages of Chhattisgarh, and came into contact with Maoists and started supplying electronic instruments, explosive material and others to them. He was caught while he was going to hand over material required by Maoists.

The SP cautioned traders doing business in weekly markets not to support Maoists either directly or indirectly. In case they were caught helping Maoists, strict legal action would be taken against them. Maoist leaders were using innocent people for their illegal acts, he said.

10 gelatin sticks, 10 detonators, one air gun, one power saw machine, one drill machine and Rs 45,000 were seized from the accused. Bhadrachalam ASP Paritosh Pankaj, additional SP (Operations), T Sai Manohar and others were present.