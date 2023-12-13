| President Murmu On Her Annual Sojourn To Hyderabad From Dec 18

Wed - 13 December 23

Hyderabad: President Droupadi Murmu will be on her annual sojourn to Hyderabad from December 18 to 23, according to an official commnique here on Wednesday.

Telangana Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari convened a high level official meeting to discuss arrangements to be made for the Presidential visit. She asked officials to ensure proper coordination and make elaborate arrangements in a befitting manner.President Murmu will be in Hyderabad for five days and leave on December 23. The Police department was told to make adequate security, traffic and bandobust arrangements.

The health, R&B, municipal, energy and other line departments were also directed to make foolproof arrangements as per the blue book.

DGP Ravi Gupta, Special Chief Secretary Sunil Sharma, Secretary GAD Seshadri, Secretary Health SAM Rizvi, senior police officers and senior officials of line departments attended the meeting.