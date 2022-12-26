Telangana: President Murmu to launch PRASAD scheme pilot project at Ramappa temple

Published Date - 07:04 PM, Mon - 26 December 22

File Photo

Mulugu: President Draupadi Murmu will launch the Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD) scheme at Ramappa temple during her visit to the UNESCO world heritage site at Palampet in the district on December 28, said District Collector S Krishna Aditya saying that all the arrangements have been made for the smooth visit of President.

Speaking after inspecting the arrangements on Monday, he along with ASP Sudhir Ramnath Kekan said that Ramappa temple has been decked up for the President’s visit.

“President will be visiting the temple from 2 pm to 4 pm on December 28. Cultural programmes by tribals/adivasis will be organised during the President’s visit. Prohibitory orders were issued in the surrounding areas of Ramappa. Every part of the Ramappa temple was monitored,” he said, urging the public to cooperate with the police.

PRASAD scheme: The Centre is going to develop the amenities and provide various facilities with Rs 75 centre, while the state government would contribute Rs 25 crore to the project cost.

According to officials, a total of 37 acres of the land has already been identified for developing an international standard Interpretation Centre, parking area, public amenities, retail shops and an amphitheatre besides developing a promenade (Sanskriti Bazar) with major landscaping elements.

On the other hand, the State government has already prepared DPR with a total of Rs 300 crore for the development of the Ramappa temple and its surrounding areas.