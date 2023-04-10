Mancherial girl wins plaudits from President of India

Shrivalli, a Grade VIII student of Mancherial, explained about her award winning science title model simple menstruation device to President Murmu

Shrivalli explains about the science model to the president of India Draupadi Murmu at a national level, the Festival of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (FINE)-2023 being held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi from April 10 to 23.

Mancherial: Sailu Sai Shrivalli, a Grade VIII student of the town won appreciation from President of India Draupadi Murmu for inventing an innovative science title model simple menstruation device.

She is exhibiting the device at a national level, the Festival of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (FINE)-2023 being held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi from April 10 to 23.

Shrivalli explained about her award winning science title model simple menstruation device to Murmu. She told the President that the device was aimed at preventing problems being faced by women during menstruation. Murmu heaped praise on the student and said the device was a useful one for women. She termed Shrivalli as a child prodigy.

A student of Chaitanya High School, Shrivalli said the device consumes less water and detergent than menstrual kits available in the market. It was also easy to carry and dry.

She had received an award from union Science and Technology minister Dr Jithendra Singh by standing in the top position in the 9th National Level Exhibition and Project Competition held recently.

