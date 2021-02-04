Presiding Officer inspects arrangements for GHMC mayoral elections

The Mayor elections will be held after administering oath to the newly elected corporators on the same day

Hyderabad: Hyderabad District Collector Swetha Mohanthy, who is also presiding officer for Mayor and Deputy Mayor elections to be held on February 11, inspected the arrangements being made at the Council Hall, GHMC.

The Mayor elections will be held after administering oath to the newly elected corporators on the same day. To conduct the elections, the Elections Authority and GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar authorised the Hyderabad Collector.

The District Collector will issue notices to all the GHMC members on or before February 6 calling for a special meeting for conduct of Mayor and Deputy Mayor Elections. Accompanied by officials, she inspected the arrangements and wanted party wise seat allocations in the hall, said a press release.

Unless the Mayor election is completed, Deputy Mayor election cannot be held. Further, if for any reason, the elections are not held on February 11, it will be held on the next day i.e, February 12, irrespective of it being observed as a holiday by the GHMC.

