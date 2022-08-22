Preterm baby with low weight of 710 grams saved at Medicover Hospital

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:21 PM, Mon - 22 August 22

Hyderabad: A team of multiple specialists from Medicover Woman and Child Hospital, Madhapur on Monday said they have saved the life of a preterm baby that weighed just 710 gm at the time of birth.

A 24-week pregnant woman was admitted to the hospital with profuse bleeding and pain forcing surgeons to conduct an emergency delivery. A male baby was born with extremely low weight of 710 gm. The team of obstetricians, neonatologists and paediatric specialists provided artificial breathing support through ventilator and shifted the infant to NICU. After 10 days on ventilator, baby was taken-out and given CPAP support and later provided High Flow Nasal Cannula (HFNC), which enabled the infant to breathe on its own.

Dr. P Ravinder Reddy, HOD Neonatology and Paediatrics said handling the preterm baby was a challenge because of multiple health complications. Dr. Ashwini, obstetrician and gynecologist, Dr. Madhu Mohan Reddy, senior pediatric surgeon and Dr. Navitha, neonatologist were part of the team.