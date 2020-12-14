Prevalent Force has the edge in Chennai feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:55 am

Chennai: The Darius Byramji-trained Prevalent Force appeals most in the A Cheriyan Memorial Guindy Gold Cup 1600 metres, the feature event of the races to be held here on Monday.

False rails are up.

1.Royal Dreams 1, Majestic Charmer 2, Icy River 3

2.Majestic Wind 1, Emile 2, Country’s Genius 3

3.Glorious Victory 1, Towns End 2, Oberon 3

4.Star Fling 1, El Politico 2, Star Proof 3

5.Royal Chieftain 1, Sentosa 2, Semele 3

6.Prevalent Force 1, My Opinion 2, Shesmyscript 3

7.Beforethedawn 1, Kasi Masi 2, Beautiful Princess 3

8.Desert Force 1, Torbert 2, Otus 3

Day’s Best: Majestic Wind.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7, & 8.

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

2nd Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

3rd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .