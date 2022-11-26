Hyderabad: Case booked against websites for posting defamatory content against film actors

The actors furnished details of a few websites and YouTube channels.
Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cybercrime police booked a case against some websites and YouTube channels for allegedly posting defamatory content against actors Naresh and Pavithra Lokesh.
A complaint was made at the Cybercrime police station by the actors alleging that some people were intentionally posting defamatory content about them regularly. The duo furnished details of a few websites and YouTube channels.
Basing on the complaint, the police booked a case against the channels under various IPC Sections and IT Act and are investigating.