Prince Valiant, Consigliori shine in morning trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:11 am 5:42 pm

Hyderabad: Prince Valiant, Consigliori, Yours Forever, Blazer, Lacrosse, Amyra & Red Snaper impressed when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Thursday morning.

SAND

600m:

Ashwa Arjun (Gaddam) (From 1000/400) 46, handy. Princess Shana (P Ajeeth K) 46.5, moved easy. Best Buddy (Bopanna) 46.5, moved freely. Shiloh (Deepak Singh) 47.5, moved easy.

800m:

Balius (Abhay Singh) 1-0, 600/46, moved well. Incredulous (Deepak Singh) 1-3, 600/46, moved easy. Portstewart (RB) 1-3, 600/46, moved easy. Magic Mark (RB) 1-2.5, 600/46.5, moved easy. Battle Ready (AA Vikrant) 1-1, 600/47, handy. Fashion Universe (Akshay Kumar) 1-3, 600/47, moved freely. Alta Vita (Deepak Singh) 1-3, 600/47, handy. The Last Bastion (RB) & Be Crimson (RB) 1-3, 600/46, pair moved easy. Berkeley (RB) & Sun Dancer (RB) 1-2.5, 600/46.5, moved together. Princess Daniale (G Naresh) & Allah Rakhi (RB) 1-3, 600/46, pair finished level. 3y-(Planetaire/La Clenega) (Afroz Khan) & Viking Sun (RB) 1-2, 600/45, former shaped well.

1000m:

Yours Forever (A Joshi) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pleased. Prince Valiant (P Ajeeth K) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, a good display. Sea Wolf (RB) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, moved well. Exclusive Art (Koushik) 1-16, 800/58, 600/44, good. Committed Warrior (Abhay Singh) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, not extended. Spectacular Cruise (Deepak Singh) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, handy. Blazer (G Naresh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, maintains form. Smashing Blue (Akshay Kumar) 1-19. 800/1-3, 600/47, moved freely. Lacrosse (G Naresh) & Amyra (Ajit Singh) 1-14, 800/57, 600/43, a fit pair. Art In Motion (Afroz Khan) & Blink Of An Eye (G Naresh) 1-15, 800/57, 600/43, pair worked well. Days Of Reckoning (Deepak Singh) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, maintains form. Red Snaper (G Naresh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, maintains form.

1200m:

Havelock Cruise (Deepak Singh) 1-33, 1000/1-17, 800/1-0, 600/46, looks well. Despang (Gaddam) & Dandy Man (Surya Prakash) 1-32, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, former coming up. 3y-(Multidimensional/Ice Beauty) (G Naresh) & Air Salute (RB) 1-32, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44, former coming up. Conscious Gift (Afroz Khan) & Max (RB) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/44, pair worked well. The Prospect (Deepak Singh) 1-32, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, shaped well.

1400m:

Consigliori (A Joshi) 1-46, 1200/1-30, 1000/1-14, 800/58, 600/44, impressed. Pedro Planet (Afroz Khan) & Paladino (G Naresh) 1-47, 1200/1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/58, 600/44, pair shaped well. Jo Malone (Afroz Khan) & Golden Amaris (AA Vikrant) 1-48, 1200/1-32, 1000/1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair moved neck and neck.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .