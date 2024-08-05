Principal accused of locking up, beating student on theft charges in Mancherial

The student, Shiva Krishna, said he received injuries on his fingers and other parts of the body when the principal beat him mercilessly by locking him up in a room for three days.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 August 2024, 07:27 PM

Intermediate II-year student Shiva Krishna

Mancherial: An Intermediate II-year student alleged that the principal of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule residential college, Kiran, along with the vice-principal, Sagar, beat him up after accusing him of a theft. The boy along with his parents submitted a petition with Collector Kumar Deepak seeking action against the principal and vice-principal here on Monday.

The student, Shiva Krishna, said he received injuries on his fingers and other parts of the body when the principal beat him mercilessly by locking him up in a room for three days. His father said that Shiva Krishna was hospitalized after sustaining the injuries. He wanted the Collector to probe into the incident and take action against the principal and vice principal.

Meanwhile, Progressive Democratic Student union (PDSU) state vice president D Srikanth demanded the Collector to take stern action against the principal and vice principal for beating the student. They also alleged that a student received injuries when a principal of a social welfare degree college-Mancherial made her charge a laptop. They wanted the principal to bear the medical expenses of the students.