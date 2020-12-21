Prithvi Shaw shares a motivational message after backlash

With so much criticism going around him, the youngster took to social networking site Instagram to share a motivational message

Published: 11:54 am

Hyderabad: Opener Prithvi Shaw was the top of debate after India’s poor show in the first Test. Having failed to contribute with bat much, his failure called for an axe. With KL Rahul and Shubhan Gill waiting on the bench, Shaw, more or less, will be out of the next test.

Many hit out at his batting technique saying it is flawed. They argue that he leaves too much gap between his bat and pads. He has been criticised constantly on social media by cricket fans.

With so much criticism going around him, the youngster took to social networking site Instagram to share a motivational message. “If sometimes people demotivates you for something you try to do, that means you can do that but they can’t,” he shared on his Instagram story. Shaw had played five Test matches for India scoring 339 runs at a healthy average of 42.4

