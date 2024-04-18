Four injured at HCU as student unions clash over recent elections

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 April 2024, 08:19 PM

Hyderabad: Four persons were injured when two groups of students clashed in the Hyderabad Central University campus on Wednesday night. The students belonging to two different unions were allegedly at loggerheads ever since the student’s union body elections were held recently.

Around midnight, a group of students attacked their rivals allegedly with lathis and a blade within the campus hostel leading to injuries to at least four persons. All the injured were rushed to a hospital in the university and later shifted to a private hospital for treatment.

On information the Gachibowli police rushed to the spot and immediately dispersed the crowd in the campus. A case is registered and an investigation is going on.

Repeated efforts to contact Gachibowli Inspector S Anjaneyulu proved futile and all calls made to him went unanswered.

Meanwhile, UoH administration constituted a four member committee to examine the incident and sought a report in a week. The committee will be headed by Prof. Ashwini Nangia (School of Chemistry), while Prof. Prakash Babu (School of Life Sciences), Dr. G Padmaja (School of Medical Sciences) and Dr. Irfan Ahmad Ghazi (School of Life Sciences) are members.

In an order, UoH Registrar Dr. Devesh Nigam asked the committee to examine all aspects of the incident, interact with students and submit a comprehensive report, outlining actions that university can take.