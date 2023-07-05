Student unions demand filling up DEO, MEO posts

Hanamkonda: Activists of PDSU and AISF student unions have staged a dharna in front of the DEO office here on Wednesday demanding that the vacant posts of DEO, MEO and teachers be filled up.

They also demanded that the government improve the infrastructure in the government schools alleging that many government schools lack basic facilities such as drinking water and toilets.

They accused the state government of deliberately keeping the teacher posts vacant in order to weaken school education.

They also demanded filling up of vacant teacher posts and implementation of the Right to Education Act.

They warned that if their demands were not met, they will launch united movement to protest against the government. PDSU state treasurer M Venkata Reddy and AISF District General Secretary Bashaboina Santosh Kumar led the protest.