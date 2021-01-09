Private security guard’s daughter to join a commercial pilot course

She also paid Rs 10,000 as the admission fee, but due to financial problems she was about to quit the course.

Warangal Urban: Thanks to help by MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, a private security guard’s daughter is all set to join a commercial pilot license course.

Polepaka Manasa, a B.Sc graduate from the government social welfare residential college, and daughter of Polepaka Gopi and Bhagya of Girmajipet locality in Warangal city secured the seat in the commercial pilot course at the Telangana State Aviation Academy, Hyderabad, by clearing the entrance exam.

She also paid Rs 10,000 as the admission fee, but due to financial problems she was about to quit the course. Meanwhile, MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, who learnt about the situation of Manasa, had come forward to provide financial assistance to her to continue with the course.

