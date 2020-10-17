Priyanka Varghese accepts the Green India Challenge

Priyanka Varghese also said that such challenges will also create awareness among the citizens and the responsibility of caring for the plants will increase.

Published: 3:05 pm

An initiative started by the Rajya Sabha member Joginapally Santosh Kumar, IFS officer and OSD (Haritha Haram) to CM’s Office Priyanka Varghese accepted the Green India challenge given by Yadadri District Collector Anitha Ramachandran and planted saplings at Dulapally.

Speaking on the occasion, she said, “The Telangana Haritha Haram programme launched by our Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was aimed at increasing the forest cover from 23 per cent to 33 per cent and that the state of Telangana would soon reach this target. And Rajya Sabha member Santosh Kumar’s Green India Challenge would complement this.”

She also said that such challenges will also create awareness among the citizens and the responsibility of caring for the plants will increase. She congratulated MP Santosh Kumar for undertaking such a good programme.

Priyanka nominated Neetu Kumari Prasad, IAS, Commissioner Commercial Tax, Christina Z Chongthu, IAS, Secretary Tribal Welfare Department, and Tessy Thomas of DRDO Bangalore (Missile Women of India) to take up the Green India Challenge and plant saplings.

