Pro Kabbadi League season 10 playoffs in Hyderabad from Monday

In the two eliminator matches, third-placed Dabang Delhi KC will take on the sixth-placed Patna Pirates and the fourth-placed Gujarat Giants will face off against fifth-placed Haryana Steelers on Monday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 24 February 2024, 08:49 PM

From the left Ashu Malik, Aslam Inamdar, Sachin Tanwar, Anupam Goswami, Jaideep Dahiya, Sunil Kumar, Fazel Atrachali in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Hyderabad: After 12 weeks of high-octane contests, the top six teams in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 will compete in the playoff stage at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex, Gachibowli in Hyderabad from Monday.

In the two eliminator matches, third-placed Dabang Delhi KC will take on the sixth-placed Patna Pirates and the fourth-placed Gujarat Giants will face off against fifth-placed Haryana Steelers.

The winners of the two clashes will compete with table-toppers Puneri Paltan and second-placed Jaipur Pink Panthers in the semifinals on Wednesday, as the final will be held on Friday.

Speaking about the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 so far, Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner, PKL said, “PKL season 10 has been very special because we have returned to the kabaddi catchments of each of our 12 franchise’s homes after 4 years, even as the broadcast and OTT consumption of our league-stage matches has grown so impressively. Now we are confident that the season 10 playoffs and finale will set new thresholds for quality of competition as well as spectator and viewer engagement.”

When asked about Puneri Paltan’s consistent run of form, the skipper Aslam Inamdar said, “After having topped the league, the only way to end this campaign is giving the fans the PKL trophy. We gave our 100% in the league stage and we hope to continue to do so in the playoffs as well”

Meanwhile, Pink Panthers’ captain Sunil Kumar is confident that his team will defend their title, “Any team in the semifinal will present us a tough competition in order to reach the final, but the Pink Panthers will not back down. We will give our 100% to defend the title and win our third trophy.”

Schedule for Monday: Eliminator 1 – Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates, 8 pm and Eliminator 2 – Gujarat Giants vs Haryana Steelers, 9 pm